BOScoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,213.00 (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 31.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last week, BOScoin has traded up 69.5% against the US dollar. One BOScoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BOScoin has a market cap of $946,275.04 and approximately $1,213.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BOScoin

BOScoin is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

