Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) will announce $80.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.67 million. Boston Private Financial posted sales of $82.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year sales of $321.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $320.90 million to $322.27 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $330.53 million, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $336.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.28 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

NASDAQ BPFH opened at $12.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Boston Private Financial during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Private Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

