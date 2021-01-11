Boston Scientific Co. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Boston Scientific in a research report issued on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Boston Scientific’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BSX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $36.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $46.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,775 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,627 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

