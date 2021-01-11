BP p.l.c. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BP in a research report issued on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BP’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on BP. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. AlphaValue downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.66.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $24.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.87. BP has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $39.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in BP during the third quarter worth $5,316,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in BP by 18,666.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 225,192 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 223,992 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in BP by 399.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 217,857 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 174,268 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter worth $3,032,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 56.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 258,608 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 93,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 42.03%.

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

