BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in BP were worth $8,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BP during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in BP by 50.9% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BP. AlphaValue cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.66.

BP stock opened at $24.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BP p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $39.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. The firm has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $44.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

BP Company Profile

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

