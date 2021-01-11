BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Trading Down 8.1%

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT)’s share price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.06. 547,049 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 525,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $65.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BPT)

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

