Brampton Brick (TSE:BBL.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.99

Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$11.99 and last traded at C$11.97, with a volume of 2100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.16. The stock has a market cap of C$131.56 million and a P/E ratio of -19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Brampton Brick Company Profile (TSE:BBL.A)

Brampton Brick Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells masonry and landscape products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Masonry Products and Landscape Products. The Masonry Products segment offers clay bricks; and a range of concrete masonry products, including stone veneer, concrete bricks, and blocks.

