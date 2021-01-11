Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €72.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €72.50 ($85.29) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €59.54 ($70.04).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €68.26 ($80.31) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.21. Brenntag AG has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

