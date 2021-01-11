Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €72.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jan 11th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) has been assigned a €72.50 ($85.29) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €59.54 ($70.04).

Shares of FRA BNR opened at €68.26 ($80.31) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €63.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.21. Brenntag AG has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

About Brenntag AG (BNR.F)

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.