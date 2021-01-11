Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) rose 9.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.17. 4,847,893 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 8,791,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $62.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Brickell Biotech had a negative net margin of 990.67% and a negative return on equity of 187.45%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Analysts forecast that Brickell Biotech, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Brickell Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.