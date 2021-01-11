BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Price Target Raised to $87.00

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $65.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $71.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 million. Equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $3,945,393.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,965,871.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,399 shares of company stock worth $7,212,059. 40.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 153,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 95,934 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

