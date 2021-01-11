Brio Consultants LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.43. The company had a trading volume of 151,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,180. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $73.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average is $119.29.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

