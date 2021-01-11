Brio Consultants LLC Buys 15,356 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,356 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 122,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 14,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Gold Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,700,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,219,209. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.92.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

