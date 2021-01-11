Brio Consultants LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,180 shares during the period. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 1.58% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 70,748 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 50,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,906 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 110.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 149,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 78,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 23,063 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PWZ remained flat at $$27.96 during mid-day trading on Monday. 42,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,743. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $28.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69.

