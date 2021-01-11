Brio Consultants LLC Has $13.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 4.4% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.4% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $1,257,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 88.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,660,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.79. The stock had a trading volume of 980,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,041. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $83.21 and a one year high of $94.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.34.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.