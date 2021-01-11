Brio Consultants LLC Has $17.71 Million Stock Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,611 shares during the period. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF comprises 5.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC owned approximately 3.93% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $17,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $357,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ILTB traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,425. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.12. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $79.65.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

