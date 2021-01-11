Brio Consultants LLC Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Brio Consultants LLC cut its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,217 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 150,824 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 2.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,428,000 after acquiring an additional 798,604 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.5% during the second quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,086,575 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $628,149,000 after acquiring an additional 211,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,260 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Summit Insights downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.49. 23,021,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,425,893. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.02. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

