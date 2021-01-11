Brio Consultants LLC Purchases 1,505 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.9% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,564,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,189. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.52.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

