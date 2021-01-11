Brio Consultants LLC Sells 10,861 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 210.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,234,000 after acquiring an additional 435,131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 951,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,371,000 after acquiring an additional 322,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,303,000 after acquiring an additional 137,339 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $6,627,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 142.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 46,637 shares during the last quarter.

VXF stock remained flat at $$171.97 during trading on Monday. 731,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,350. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $74.19 and a fifty-two week high of $173.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.74.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

