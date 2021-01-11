Brio Consultants LLC Sells 11,032 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,032 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.73. 1,132,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,394,295. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.35. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

