Brio Consultants LLC Sells 1,816 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 2.5% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.00. 8,476,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,248,404. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.36.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered SPDR Gold Shares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

