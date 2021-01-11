Brio Consultants LLC Sells 33,195 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,195 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 762,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,458,000 after purchasing an additional 561,009 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,379,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,258,000 after acquiring an additional 482,643 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,226,000. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,572,000 after acquiring an additional 281,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,934,000 after acquiring an additional 188,403 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.34. 956,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,364. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $92.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.28 and a 200-day moving average of $82.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

