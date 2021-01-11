Brio Consultants LLC Sells 762 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,494 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.1% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 8,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Facebook by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,567 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Facebook by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 310,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $84,802,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,936.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,063,370 shares of company stock worth $292,498,125 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.93.

FB traded down $10.73 on Monday, reaching $256.84. The stock had a trading volume of 30,315,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,994,135. The company has a market cap of $731.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

