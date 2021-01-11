Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s 9th Largest Position

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.7% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Argus raised their target price on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total transaction of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.33, for a total value of $28,228,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,053 shares of company stock worth $163,947,808. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $445.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $449.99. The company has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $415.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $362.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

