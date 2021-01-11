Brokerages Anticipate 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) will announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 51job will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 51job.

Get 51job alerts:

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $133.46 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOBS traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,938. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 0.80. 51job has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $92.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 51job during the second quarter worth $205,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of 51job during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in 51job by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 40.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 51job

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 51job (JOBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.