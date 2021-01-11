Brokerages Anticipate Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Announce $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.12. Activision Blizzard reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $3.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.34.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $91.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.16. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $92.99.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock worth $22,055,750. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

