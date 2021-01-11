Brokerages Anticipate Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Amarin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.02. Amarin reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amarin will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Amarin.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.63 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amarin from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.77.

In other Amarin news, Director David M. Stack purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $635,359.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in Amarin during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Amarin during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.38 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $21.82.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

