Brokerages Anticipate American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to Announce $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.45. American River Bankshares reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American River Bankshares.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 22.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on AMRB. TheStreet raised American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised American River Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $12.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.75. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of American River Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its stake in American River Bankshares by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 66,979 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in American River Bankshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. 49.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.