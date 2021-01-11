Brokerages Anticipate Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.71 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) will report $59.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amplify Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.11 million and the lowest is $53.30 million. Amplify Energy posted sales of $77.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amplify Energy will report full year sales of $205.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.30 million to $212.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $221.46 million, with estimates ranging from $210.40 million to $232.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amplify Energy.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Amplify Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.98% and a negative net margin of 202.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMPY shares. ValuEngine raised Amplify Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Roth Capital raised Amplify Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.20 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE AMPY opened at $1.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $61.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.79. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $7.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

In other Amplify Energy news, insider Fir Tree Capital Management Lp sold 128,578 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $117,005.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,419,658 shares of company stock worth $10,205,874 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPY. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV bought a new stake in Amplify Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 111.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 269,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 142,045 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 304,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 88.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 301,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

Further Reading: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amplify Energy (AMPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.