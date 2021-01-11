Brokerages Anticipate Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.16 Million

Analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will post sales of $67.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amyris’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.02 million and the lowest is $59.30 million. Amyris posted sales of $40.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $164.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $152.70 million to $172.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $254.56 million, with estimates ranging from $224.70 million to $284.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $34.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million.

AMRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Amyris by 618.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 230,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Amyris by 32.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amyris by 67.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 16,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 73,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.04. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.59.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

