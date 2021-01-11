Brokerages Anticipate Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) will post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Boqii’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boqii will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Boqii.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.48 million.

BQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Boqii in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Boqii in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Boqii stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned about 0.22% of Boqii at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BQ opened at $5.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69. Boqii has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

