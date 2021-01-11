Brokerages Anticipate Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $184.99 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will post sales of $184.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.70 million and the lowest is $182.60 million. Cadence Bancorporation posted sales of $194.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year sales of $742.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $746.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $723.70 million, with estimates ranging from $708.40 million to $750.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.43 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cadence Bancorporation from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.79.

Shares of Cadence Bancorporation stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.05. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 404,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,895,213.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $290,400.00. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,249,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,759,000 after purchasing an additional 101,102 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,874,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,682,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 192,392 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 102.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,575,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after buying an additional 796,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

