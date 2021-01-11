Brokerages Anticipate Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.78). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.12 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Sumo Logic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the third quarter valued at about $349,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $27.70 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $16.71 and a 1 year high of $35.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.33.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

