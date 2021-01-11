Brokerages Anticipate Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to Post $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.34. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $631.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.91 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.43.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $257,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,173.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,568,944 shares in the company, valued at $249,897,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,381 shares of company stock worth $30,395,588 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $79.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.95. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $84.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

