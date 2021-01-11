Brokerages Anticipate Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Veru posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Veru had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a negative return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million.

VERU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Brookline Capital Management raised their price objective on shares of Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,620,392.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Veru by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at $25,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Veru by 14.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. 23.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VERU traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,880. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $697.25 million, a PE ratio of -62.31 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, planned Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of taxane resistant metastatic triple negative breast cancer, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

