Brokerages Expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) will announce $53.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.90 million to $55.63 million. Alithya Group posted sales of $50.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year sales of $215.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.29 million to $217.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $227.18 million, with estimates ranging from $220.45 million to $233.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ALYA. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Alithya Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.95.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 468,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd owned about 0.92% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALYA opened at $2.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alithya Group has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The company has a market cap of $110.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.47.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

See Also: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.