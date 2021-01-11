Brokerages Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.15). Alphatec posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alphatec.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 million.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Alphatec from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut Alphatec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

NASDAQ ATEC opened at $13.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.53. Alphatec has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,169,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alphatec by 2,661.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 372,930 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

Recommended Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.