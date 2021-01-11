Brokerages Expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Brokerages predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.19. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CWST shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $1,222,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,301,436.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $58.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $63.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day moving average is $56.86.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

