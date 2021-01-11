Brokerages Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Cloudflare posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Cloudflare’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cloudflare from $42.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,600 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $2,899,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 30,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $1,746,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,181,720 shares of company stock valued at $79,680,715. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 169.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,087 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,603 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $67,697,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,272,000 after buying an additional 205,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NET opened at $79.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.94 and a beta of 0.01. Cloudflare has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cloudflare (NET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.