Brokerages Expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.38. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

FFIN stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.98. The company had a trading volume of 290,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,483. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.99. First Financial Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $40.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.98%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $118,960.00. Also, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $704,200.00. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,281,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,704,000 after purchasing an additional 529,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 32.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,185,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,796,000 after purchasing an additional 538,616 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,051,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,388,000 after purchasing an additional 54,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 818,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 489,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,657,000 after buying an additional 9,207 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

