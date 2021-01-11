Brokerages Expect Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.50) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KZR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kezar Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter worth $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $72,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $297,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $251,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter worth $92,000. 48.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KZR stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.60. 103,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,069. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.38. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $9.79.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials across five autoimmune indications, including lupus nephritis, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, immune thrombocytopenia, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

