Brokerages Expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to post ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.86). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($5.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($4.82).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRLD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRLD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $21,888,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $15,608,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $4,691,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,520,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,881,000.

Prelude Therapeutics stock opened at $66.46 on Monday. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $23.69 and a fifty-two week high of $89.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

