Brokerages Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $995.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to post sales of $995.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $986.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Prologis reported sales of $723.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prologis.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 35,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,393,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,238,000 after acquiring an additional 99,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.
Prologis stock opened at $96.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.05. Prologis has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.
About Prologis
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.
