Brokerages Expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $995.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) to post sales of $995.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $986.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Prologis reported sales of $723.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full year sales of $3.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 35,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,393,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,238,000 after acquiring an additional 99,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Prologis stock opened at $96.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.05. Prologis has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

