Brokerages Expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to report $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Sleep Number reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The company had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNBR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub lowered Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $88.11 on Monday. Sleep Number has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 42,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $2,836,592.46. Also, SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total value of $148,603.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,976 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,487 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $542,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 25,929 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 161,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

