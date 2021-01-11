Brokerages Expect Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Brokerages expect Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sony’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.98. Sony posted earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sony will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $6.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sony.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $2.57. The company had revenue of $19.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Sony stock opened at $105.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.40. Sony has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sony during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Sony by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sony during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

