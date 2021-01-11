Brokers Issue Forecasts for Chevron Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Chevron in a research report issued on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.92.

CVX stock opened at $91.08 on Monday. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $117.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day moving average is $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Chevron by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,054,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after buying an additional 462,607 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

