Brokers Issue Forecasts for F5 Networks, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for F5 Networks in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.66. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $199.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.79.

FFIV opened at $191.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $200.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.90.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $612,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,225,383.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,121 shares of company stock worth $3,375,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 8.4% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,561 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $5,902,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in F5 Networks by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 48,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 29,615 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in F5 Networks by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 30,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in F5 Networks by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $91,927,000 after buying an additional 180,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.