Brokers Issue Forecasts for QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for QUALCOMM in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the wireless technology company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on QCOM. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

QCOM stock opened at $156.64 on Monday. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $177.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,658,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $972,192,000 after purchasing an additional 318,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,950,000 after purchasing an additional 873,223 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,275,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $385,428,000 after purchasing an additional 418,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,806,081 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $330,220,000 after purchasing an additional 160,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.