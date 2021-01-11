Brokers Issue Forecasts for Revance Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Revance Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.18 for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $29.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.77. Revance Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The company has a quick ratio of 10.46, a current ratio of 10.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,881,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,713,000 after acquiring an additional 441,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,079,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,871,000 after purchasing an additional 51,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,681,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,286,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,471,000 after purchasing an additional 159,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 567,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $789,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

