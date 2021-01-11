Brokers Issue Forecasts for Truist Financial Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.63. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Truist Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

TFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $4.25 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $50.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.55. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $24.01 and a 12-month high of $56.53.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,387 shares of company stock worth $342,162. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,574,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,190,702,000 after purchasing an additional 381,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,793,995,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,542,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $629,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,986 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,314,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $354,418,000 after acquiring an additional 110,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,751,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,836,000 after acquiring an additional 336,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

