Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a negative net margin of 2,987.11%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VBLT. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.40.

Shares of VBLT opened at $2.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $102.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.41. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

